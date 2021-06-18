Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 16,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 569,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $21,181,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $30,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 652,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after buying an additional 635,633 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

