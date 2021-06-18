XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of XPHYF opened at $1.70 on Friday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

