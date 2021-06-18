Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $305,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LKQ opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $51.68.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
