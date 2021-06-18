Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $305,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

