Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $329,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,411 shares of company stock worth $6,350,107 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

