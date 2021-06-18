Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $346,000 in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 349,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 263,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,872,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,591,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

