Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $297,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $233.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.82 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

