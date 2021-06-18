Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,649 over the last quarter.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

