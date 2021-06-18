Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $41,609,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

