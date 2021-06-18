Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 13,788 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after acquiring an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.