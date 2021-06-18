Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YATRY. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Yamato in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Yamato in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Yamato stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Yamato has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

