Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $7.30 EPS

Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.67 and the highest is $7.92. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 252.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $25.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.15 to $27.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $30.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.78.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE stock opened at $245.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.