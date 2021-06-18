Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Evolus stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 518.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $2,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

