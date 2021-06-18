Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $94.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.64 million to $95.00 million. Lantheus reported sales of $66.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $397.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,356 shares of company stock valued at $853,114. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $25.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.