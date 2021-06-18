Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

