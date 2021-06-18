Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $23.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $23.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PFIE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 204,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 88,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

