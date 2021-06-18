Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $66.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $66.30 million. Radware posted sales of $58.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. Radware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Radware stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $30.46. 1,400,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 133.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

