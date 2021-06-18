Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 2,662,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,581. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.