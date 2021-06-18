Zacks: Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report sales of $77.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.16 million to $77.50 million. Digi International posted sales of $70.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $307.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.77 million to $308.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $331.98 million, with estimates ranging from $328.86 million to $335.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Digi International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DGII traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12. Digi International has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.19 million, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

