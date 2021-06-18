Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 11,714,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.