Zacks: Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Post $2.59 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications stock opened at $321.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.82. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 261.69 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

