Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $61.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. HealthStream posted sales of $60.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $251.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $254.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $271.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $275.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $25.85. 120,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $815.65 million, a P/E ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 495,643 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 79.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 239,700 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after buying an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

