Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $7.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.40 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $27.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.42 billion to $27.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.92 billion to $38.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

