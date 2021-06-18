Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce $219.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.50 million to $219.78 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. 279,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

