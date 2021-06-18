Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce $156.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.07 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $602.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $126.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.31. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

