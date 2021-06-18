Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

