Zacks: Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.80). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($2.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,471,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,083. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,001 shares of company stock valued at $525,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

