Zacks: Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. MoneyGram International also reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

MGI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 207,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.69 million, a P/E ratio of -200.76 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 979.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

