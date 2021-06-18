Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. 75,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

