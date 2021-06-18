Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BSM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1,019.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.