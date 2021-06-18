Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

BZLFY opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.08. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

