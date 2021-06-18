Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

BBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

BBSI opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 77,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

