Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of CBIO opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,678,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,101,200 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $5,040,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

