Zacks Investment Research Lowers Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Get Escalade alerts:

Separately, Aegis increased their target price on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Escalade stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.34. Escalade has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Escalade by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Escalade (ESCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.