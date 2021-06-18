Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) to “Buy”

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. 61,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

