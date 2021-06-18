Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Shares of CYD opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $712.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 152.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

