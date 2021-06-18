Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Buy

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $330.98 million and a PE ratio of -47.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

