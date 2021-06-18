ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Trading Up 0.4%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 35,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 76,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $226.93 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

