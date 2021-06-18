Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.43

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 7960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

ZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

