ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE ZIM opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,730,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,682,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

