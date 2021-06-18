Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $374.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

