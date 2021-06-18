Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $454,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 182.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 37,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

