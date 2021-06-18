Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $639,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

