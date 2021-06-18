Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. 7,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

