Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-0.090 EPS.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.31 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.00.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,987 shares of company stock worth $25,103,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

