$0.21 EPS Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Sotera Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 1,520,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

