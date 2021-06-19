-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). PROS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $35,731,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

PRO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 410,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

