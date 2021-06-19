-$0.26 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $27.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $919.49 million, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

