-$0.26 EPS Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.33). Profound Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,546,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $377.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.