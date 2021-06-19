$0.38 EPS Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.46. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 1,689,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.00. Chegg has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

