-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.65). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.43. 795,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,526. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

